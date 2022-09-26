Henderson police: Officer hurt, suspect killed in shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man was killed and a patrol officer was injured during a shooting early Monday in a shopping area near a major crossroads in suburban Henderson.

Henderson police Officer Alan Olvera said the shooting happened a little before 7 a.m. after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a business on Eastern Avenue near St. Rose Parkway.

“Arriving officers made contact with the described subject, who then produced what was believed to be a handgun resulting in an officer-involved shooting,” Olvera said.

The man and the officer were both taken to a hospital, where Olvera said the man was pronounced dead and the officer was in stable condition. His injuries were not described.

The names of the officer and the man who was killed were not immediately disclosed.

Henderson police cordoned off a wide area near a shopping center for several hours and detoured traffic away during their investigation.

Henderson is southeast of Las Vegas.