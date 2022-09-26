Help support Rancho San Juan FFA, make a donation and get some free sod

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Do you want to make your yard look nice all while helping students at Rancho San Juan High School who participate in one of the newest FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapters in Salinas?

On Tuesday at 5 p.m. people can pickup free sod at the Monterey County Fairgrounds at Gate 6.

Your donation will help some 500 students who take part in FFA, giving them the opportunity to go to conferences and pay for travel expenses.

"It [your donations] helps students get opportunities to go to conferences, cover hotel expenses, cover travel fees and anything that cost our chapter money," said Casey Cantwell who helps lead the program.

Greenfield Sod prepared the lawn at the Monterey County Fairgrounds for the Jazz Festival. For 10 days students with the program have maintained it. Once the event wraps up, students will be rolling up the sod and packing it into people's vehicles.