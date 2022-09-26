Durant, Irving try to move on after Nets’ turbulent summer
By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Even the Nets had trouble making sense of their chaotic offseason as it was happening. Kevin Durant asked for a trade. Kyrie Irving wasn’t given a contract extension. Both still in Brooklyn. Durant says he isn’t disappointed he wasn’t dealt and is committed to the organization. Irving says his refusal to get vaccinated cost him more than $100 million. Now the Nets will try to move forward after a frustrating 2021-22 season.