MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP confirms at least one is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., and Caltrans has part of the road shutdown while detectives investigate.

The northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Aguajito Road is closed following a crash involving a motorcycle. They are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.