Cavs over Mitchell shock, ready for next step with All-Star

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are finally over their shock from the Donovan Mitchell deal. Cleveland acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade this summer. He joins a Cavs team that won 44 games last season, and barely missed the playoffs. Cleveland shouldn’t have a problem reaching the postseason with Mitchell, one of the NBA’s best scorers. However, the Cavs are trying to be patient with a young team adding a fourth All-Star to the three it already had. The Cavs open training camp Tuesday.

