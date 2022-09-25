Panthers defeat Saints 22-14 to snap 9-game losing streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14 to snap a nine-game losing streak. Mayfield threw for 170 yards and Christian McCaffrey ran for 108 as the Panthers won at home for the first time since beating the Saints 26-7 on Sept. 19, 2021. Jameis Winston, playing with an injured back, completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while rookie Chris Olave had nine catches for 147 yards for a Saints wide receiver corps that lost Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre’Quan Smith to injuries in the second half.

