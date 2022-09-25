Lions’ Campbell left with FG try regret in last-minute loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Detroit coach Dan Campbell reaped the rewards of an aggressive approach all afternoon. He stopped himself late in the game at Minnesota. Campbell made the cautious call to try a 54-yard field goal with the Lions leading by three and the Vikings out of timeouts with 1:10 left. He quickly regretted it. Austin Seibert pushed the kick wide right. The Vikings then used a pair of 28-yard completions from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn to complete their comeback for a 28-24 victory. The Lions went for it six times on fourth down. That’s the most in the NFL this year.

