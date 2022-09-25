Castillo falters, M’s blow 9-run lead; KC’s 11-run 6th wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings. Mitch Haniger singled twice during an eight-run fifth for the Mariners, and they led 11-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. But Castillo struggled, and Michael Massey homered and drove in four runs during the Royals’ biggest inning since 2004. The Mariners stayed in the third wild-card spot, a half-game behind Tampa Bay. Seattle remained four games ahead of Baltimore for that last AL playoff slot. Castillo, an All-Star traded from Cincinnati to the Mariners in midseason, got a $108 million, five-year contract.

