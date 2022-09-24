Skip to Content
Seattle Mariners, RHP Luis Castillo agree to 5-year contract

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have locked up another ace for their pitching staff, agreeing to a five-year contract with Luis Castillo. The right-hander was the big trade deadline acquisition for the Mariners when they acquired him from Cincinnati. The hope was Castillo would be the difference in Seattle’s push to end the longest playoff drought in baseball and that the Mariners could convince him to stick around longer. Castillo is 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 23 starts between Seattle and Cincinnati.

