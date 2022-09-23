Traffic delays reported after RV fire on Highway 101 in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An RV fire on southbound Highway 101 has caused driver traffic delays.

The solo passenger reported mechanical problems, pulled over, and said the interior was filled with smoke. The fire then started shortly after at around 1:40 p.m.

The RV is parked near the left lane shoulder near the Airport Boulevard offramp. Salinas Fire put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the number two lane is expected to be reopened in 30 minutes, according to our reporter on the scene.