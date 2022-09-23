Ravens agree to terms with pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. The Ravens announced the deal Friday and said it was pending a physical. Pierre-Paul had 2 1/2 sacks in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was with the New York Giants from 2010-17 before joining the Buccaneers. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Pierre-Paul’s daughter’s birthday is Saturday, but he’d be arriving after that. Harbaugh also said receiver Devin Duvernay has been cleared to play Sunday at New England following a concussion.

