Quiroz hits go-ahead single in 8th, Cubs beat Pirates 6-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Esteban Quiroz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, his second in three innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 for their fourth straight win. Quiroz lined a two-out hit off Yohan Ramirez (1-1) to left in the eighth, driving in Jared Young. Two innings earlier, he chopped an infield single to cap a three-run sixth for the Cubs, who have won eight of 11. The Pirates (55-96) have lost eight straight, and must win at least eight of their final 11 to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.

