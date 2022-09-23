Hojgaard moves six shots clear at French Open; Barjon 2nd

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Rasmus Hojgaard has moved six shots clear at the French Open after posting a 6-under 65 in the second round. The Danish player and overnight leader had seven birdies at Le Golf National outside Paris to move to 15 under overall. His only blemish was a bogey on the fifth hole. Frenchman Paul Barjon’s 3-under 68 moved him up from third to second. Barjon holed an eagle putt from 61 feet on the 14th hole and pleased the crowd as they stayed with him. South African George Coetzee fired a 66 to push himself up to third place, one stroke behind Barjon at 8 under.

