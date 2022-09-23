GLIMPSES: Threading the needle at the UN perimeter’s edge

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Every September, the New York City police barricades go up around the U.N. headquarters in midtown Manhattan. They demarcate a temporary multinational fiefdom and inadvertently annex peripheral businesses and residence towers. Hillary Lee has owned Belleclaire Cleaners for four years. She softly moans when asked how business fares during the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting. It’s frustrating for customers, business owners and residents but she doesn’t hold a grudge. She even picks up some new clients, although she doesn’t try to make money off them. She says the U.N. visitors are nice and she wants to help so she’ll let them pay what they want.

