today at 6:18 PM
Published 6:17 PM

First ‘March for Peace’ to be held in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas and the Community Alliance for Safety and Peace have collaborated to host its first March for Peace.

On Oct. 1, starting at 1 p.m., residents can meet at the Foods Co. parking lot on Alisal and Towt Street. The March will begin at 2 p.m., go a mile down Towt Street, and end at Closter Park.

Public art, music, food, resource tables, entertainment, and guest speakers will be held until 5 p.m. at the park.

Salinas Mayor Kimley Craig and Supervisor Luis Alejo plan to be community leaders in attendance.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

