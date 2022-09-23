Attempted homicide after armed robbery suspect wanted in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A person was found with a gunshot wound on the 48000 block of Loneoak Street Thursday night after an attempted robbery, according to police.

Police say at 10:38 p.m., they responded to the 700 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue for reports of a shooting. The victim was found on Loneoak Street with a gunshot wound to the back.

Preliminary reports suggest four subjects approached another group and demanded their wallets. After a fight broke out, the victim was shot in the back, said police.

This incident is still under investigation, said police.

King City Police Department requests anyone living on the 400-700 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue

or Villa Drive to check their home surveillance systems for suspicious activity. Call King City Police investigators Detective Scott Baughman at 831-386-5986 or sbaughman@kingcity.com, or Sergeant John Dow at (831) 386-5969 or jdow@kingcity.com; or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.