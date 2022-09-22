Zack Britton returns to Yankees after Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton will be activated by the New York Yankees, one year and two weeks after the left-hander had Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old reliever made eight minor league injury rehabilitation appearances from Aug. 24 through Tuesday, allowing one run and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings for Class A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He struck out seven and walked two. Britton was operated on by Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Sept. 8 last year.

