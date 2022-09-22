Unification Church pledges reforms after Abe’s assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The Unification Church, whose close ties with Japan’s governing party have emerged after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has acknowledged it accepted “excessive” donations from the suspect’s mother. Abe was shot to death during an outdoor campaign speech in July. The suspect has reportedly said his mother’s donations bankrupted his family and ruined his life. Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is under fire over his handling of the church controversy, and for pushing a state funeral for Abe next Tuesday. Amid growing opposition to the state funeral, a man set himself on fire in an apparent protest.

