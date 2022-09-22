Student arrested for allegedly threatening to detonate nuclear reactor if Utah lost to San Diego State

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KION-TV)- A University of Utah student has been arrested after police say she threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if her school's football team lost to San Diego State.

On Saturday, Utah hosted San Diego State at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Before the game, the student "posted threats of violence" on the Yik Yak social media app, said police.

Police claim she said that "if the football team did not win the game, (she) was going to detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction," according to KSL,com.

The 21-year-old woman was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for allegedly making terroristic threats.

According to the report, she has knowledge of how the reactor works and "is aware of where the reactor is located and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed."

Utah beat San Diego State Saturday by a score of 35-7. Thankfully, the only explosive thing was the Utah offense.

In August, a 19-year-old University of Utah student was arrested after making a bomb threat on the Yik Yak app. The student directed that threat toward the campus Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building.

When the student was arrested, he said it was a joke and that he never planned on actually doing it.