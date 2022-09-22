No. 14 Penn St hosts Central Michigan looking for 4-0 start

Penn State opens a two-game homestand against Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference before hosting Northwestern next week. The Nittany Lions want to stay sharp and healthy as a showdown at No. 4 Michigan looms on Oct. 15. Central Michigan is looking for its first win over an AP Top 25 team since 2016 and just its second in 25 years. The Chippewas ran for 287 yards against Bucknell last week. Penn State has won the line of scrimmage every game so far and had 11 tackles for loss with six sacks at Auburn last week.

