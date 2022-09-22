Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:30 AM

Missouri makes 1st visit to Auburn in SEC opener for both

KION

By The Associated Press

Auburn is trying to rebound from a blowout loss to Penn State when Missouri visits Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time. It’s the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Auburn lost 41-12 to the Nittany Lions. Missouri suffered a similar fate in its only other Power Five game, losing 40-12 at Kansas State. Auburn has dropped five straight games against Power Five opponents and has totaled 18 points in the last six quarters.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content