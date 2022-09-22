Mark Noble to take up sporting director role at West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Mark Noble’s journey with West Ham is far from over. Noble will take up a newly created role as the club’s sporting director from January after retiring at the end of last season. He is fondly referred to as “Mr. West Ham” after 18 years with the team as a player. The former midfielder said he spent the final two years of his career gaining greater knowledge and understanding of the behind-the-scenes work at West Ham. Noble is set to work closely with manager David Moyes and work with the board on aspects such as academy development, player recruitment, and player and staff wellbeing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.