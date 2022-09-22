Hit-and-run driver slams into apartment in East San Jose, displacing nine

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A hit-and-run driver slammed into an apartment building early Thursday morning in San Jose, leaving nine people displaced.

The crash was at around 1:45 a.m. near Senter Road and Sylvandale Avenue. The car hit a parked car and then the apartment. The vehicle was empty when officers arrived, San Jose police said.

According to a resident, a wheel from the vehicle went into the wall of another unit, causing damage.

"I was sleeping in my bedroom, and then I heard a noise, boom, just like something hitting," said resident Ran Meas to KPIX. "I first thought the car hit my house, but then I came out, and I saw the whole cabinets in my kitchen had broke loose."

Police said the driver was found later and arrested for DUI.

The cause is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported. The fire department said nine people were displaced from two apartment units. Those units were red-tagged because of extensive damage.