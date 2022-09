CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. Though the grind is just beginning, new coach Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. He set expectations of winning a Stanley Cup. Thursday’s practice was his official debut, as well as for new Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk.

