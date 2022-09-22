Bills’ secondary faces challenge in Dolphins’ Hill, Waddle

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The homecoming for Buffalo first-round pick Kaiir Elam has the potential to be both special and quite the test. With a rash of injuries affecting Buffalo’s secondary, it could be Elam and fellow rookie Christian Benford who will be tasked with containing Miami’s receiver combo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in a pivotal AFC East matchup against the Dolphins in Miami. The revamped Dolphins offense will present a clear challenge to the banged-up secondary. Hill and Waddle combined for 261 yards receiving and each scored two touchdowns in a 42-38 win over Baltimore.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.