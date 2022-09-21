Sheriff’s office seeks 17-year-old suspect in killings of two NC high school students

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A juvenile suspect has been identified after two high school students were found dead by apparent gunshot wounds in a wooded area of North Carolina.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that a juvenile petition had been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the homicide investigation of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. A petition initiates a juvenile court case. The suspect is not in custody and has not been publicly identified.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a press release. “We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system.”

The sheriff’s office explained that since Dec. 1, 2019, juveniles 16 and 17 years old who commit crimes in the state are not automatically charged in the adult criminal justice system. Rather, there must be a notice of indictment or the court must find probable cause for a Class A-G felony.

Sheriff Blackwood thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies in a press release that have been helping in the investigation and the families of the victims.

“I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time,” the sheriff said. “I hope the imminent apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones.”

The bodies of both victims were found in a wooded area of the county on Sept. 18 and both had previously been reported missing by their families shortly before the discovery. The sheriff’s office said on Monday that they believe the two bodies that were found by ATV riders were that of Woods and Clark, but that they are waiting from a report from the medical examiner to officially confirm the victims’ identities.

WTVD reports Woods and Clark went to different high schools. Clark’s mother told the ABC affiliate she’s looking for answers and justice for her son.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available, the sheriff’s office says. Authorities ask the public to contact Investigator Keith Goodwin with any information regarding this case. His number is (919) 245-2918.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.