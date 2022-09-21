No. 14 Penn State’s line gets physical, RB Singleton emerges

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Through three games, freshman running back Nick Singleton has been the flashiest Penn State player on the field. Behind an offensive line that is playing more physical each week, the speedy Singleton has broken tackles and outrun defenders to give the No. 14 Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) the big-play potential in the running game they’re striving for this season. They host Central Michigan on Saturday.

