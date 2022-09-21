Skip to Content
Man killed on San Mateo bridge after running out of gas in stolen Mustang: CHP

The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge following a police pursuit. Sept. 21, 2022
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KION-TV) - California Highway Patrol said a person driving a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge after running out of gas and getting hit by oncoming traffic when he got out of the car Wednesday morning.

CHP said that the driver was in a chase with San Mateo Sheriff's deputies at around 4:15 a.m. after allegedly stealing a white Ford Mustang from a Half Moon Bay home.

Pursuing officers said they kept losing sight of the suspect until he stopped on the eastbound side of the bridge. He was struck and killed by oncoming traffic when he got out of the car.

"We do believe the suspect ran out of gas," CHP Officer Chris Barshini said. 

Barshini said the original call came from a homeowner in Half Moon Bay who said he witnessed a home invasion and burglary. No details have been given on what else was stolen, said KTVU.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes on the bride. As of 6 a.m., the far left lane has opened, according to CHP.

The driver's identity has not been released.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

