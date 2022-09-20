Bader’s Yankees debut arrives vs. Pirates; CF batting 7th

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader is finally making his New York Yankees debut, batting seventh and playing center field in a series opener against Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old Gold Glove winner had not appeared in a big league game since June 26 for St. Louis because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Bader was acquired from the Cardinals on Aug. 2 for left-hander Jordan Montgomery. He was hitting .256 with five homers, 21 RBIs and 15 stolen bases at the time of the injury.

