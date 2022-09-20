Australia wins toss and opts to field in Twenty20 vs India

MOHALI, India (AP) — Australia’s cricketers have won the toss and opted to field in the first Twenty20 against India in Mohali. All-rounder Tim David will make his T20 debut for Australia, which is without David Warner and Mitchell Starc for the three-match series. The series is a tune-up for the World Cup in Australia that starts on October 22. India is without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury. Fast bowler Harshal Patel is back for the home team though. India sprang a surprise by leaving out wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

