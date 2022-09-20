At least 250,000 people lined up to see queen’s coffin

LONDON (AP) — A British official says aound a quarter of a million people joined the huge queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said officials were still “crunching the numbers,” but estimated that about 250,000 people joined the longest queue most have ever seen for a chance to file past the queen’s coffin. Many in the queue waited for up to 13 hours, braving the autumnal chill and spending the night shuffling along the River Thames to pay their respects to the late monarch. The queen died on Sept. 8 in Scotland after 70 years on the throne. She was interred alongside her late husband Prince Philip and her parents in Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel late Monday.

