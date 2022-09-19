Tsunami warning follows major quake in Mexico

Brandon Miller, Juan Carlos Paz, Karol Suarez, Florencia Trucco and Hande Atay

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake has struck just off the southwestern coast off Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami alert warning of potentially hazardous waves striking Mexico immediately.

There are no known casualties or damage yet recorded in Mexico City, according to the city’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The USGS provided more detail, saying that the quake struck about 37 kilometers south east of the city of Aquila, in Michoacan state. The quake depth was about 15.1 kilometers, the USGS also reported.

The news comes on the fifth anniversary of the 2017 earthquake that killed 216 people in Mexico City.

The epicenter of that 7.1-magnitude earthquake was 2.8 miles (4.5 kilometers) east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 34.1 miles (55 km) south-southwest of the city of Puebla, in Puebla state, the USGS reported at the time.

