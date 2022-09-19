Shark attack reported at Pebble Beach false alarm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 19, 2022, at 4:10 p.m.- California State Parks Monterey says the shark attack reported in Pebble Beach was a false alarm. The reporting party was unreliable, they said.

CAL FIRE also added that the reporting party doesn't seem reliable and has a story that doesn't make sense.

CAL FIRE: Shark attack reported at Pebble Beach

CAL FIRE said they are responding to a shark attack at Pebble Beach.

Reports began around 3:30 p.m. for a shark attack off the 3200 block of 17 Mile Drive. It is unknown if someone was bitten.

This is a developing story.