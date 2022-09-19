Kane Fitzgerald taking over NBA’s replay center operations

The NBA Replay Center has a new leader. Kane Fitzgerald has been announced as the league’s new vice president of referee operations and replay center principal. Fitzgerald spent 13 years working as an NBA referee. He’s replacing another former referee in Jason Phillips, who left the job after three years. The 41-year-old Fitzgerald officially started his new job Sunday at the opening of the league’s annual preseason referee meetings.

