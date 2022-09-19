Indiana judge weighing bid to block state’s new abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top state lawyer has derided arguments that Indiana’s new abortion ban violates the state constitution, saying that Indiana had such laws in place when the constitution was drafted in 1851 and that opponents of the ban are trying to invent a state right to privacy. A judge heard arguments Monday on a request from abortion clinic operators to block the Indiana abortion ban that went into effect on Thursday. The judge didn’t make an immediate decision. A lawyer for the abortion clinics pointed to the state constitution’s declaration of rights including “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” in arguing that included a right to make decisions on whether to have children.

