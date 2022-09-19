Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:19 PM
Published 12:02 PM

Coast Guard save person who capsized in Mill Creek Picnic Area Beach

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept 19, 2022, at 1:11 p.m.- The U.S. Coast Guard Station Monterey said they rescued the person who capsized near the Mill Creek Day Use Area.

He was found on the rocks in stable condition. The Coast Guard says the patient was alone in the 25-foot fiberglass hold boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Monterey said they are responding to calls of a capsized boat in the Mill Creek Day Use Area Monday.

They told KION that this incident was reported sometime after 11:20 a.m. A man is currently clinging to a boat that has flipped at the beach located in Los Padres National Forest.

No other information is available at this time.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

