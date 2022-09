BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S. Coast Guard Station Monterey said they are responding to calls of a capsized boat in the Mill Creek Day Use Area Monday.

They told KION that this incident was reported sometime after 11:20 a.m. A man is currently clinging to a boat that has flipped at the beach located in Los Padres National Forest.

No other information is available at this time.

