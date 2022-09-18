Post Malone is ‘sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Post Malone has apologized to his St. Louis fans for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set Saturday night. In the middle of a song, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into. Malone apologized Sunday in a video message posted to Twitter. He said: “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you.” There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.