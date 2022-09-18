Goff throws 4 TD passes, Lions beat Commanders 36-27
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown to lift the Detroit Lions to a 36-27 win over Washington. Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half to help the Lions lead 22-0 at halftime and Will Harris had an interception in the second half to stunt the Commanders as they rallied. Washington made adjustments to give Carson Wentz more time in the second half. Went took advantage, pulling his team within seven points with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, a 20-yard pass to Logan Thomas.