Recovering addicts work to help others in ‘Project Recover’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A program in central Virginia is aimed at getting people struggling with drug addiction into treatment by giving them support from recovering addicts who have turned their lives around. As part of Project Recover, peer recovery specialists are embedded with ambulance crews and police departments so they can respond immediately to emergency overdose calls. The specialists are all recovering addicts themselves. They go out on patrol with police in Chesterfield and Richmond to offer addicts both empathy and resources to try to get them to join detox and treatment programs. The program was funded last year by a $302,000 federal grant. The program’s supporters are currently searching for funding for a second year.

