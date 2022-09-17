Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ as line to see queen swells
By JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night of the year so far huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 24-hour wait. Police arrested a man after what the force described as a “disturbance” Friday night in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the queen’s coffin is lying in state. Parliamentary authorities said the queue was briefly halted after someone tried to approach the coffin on its platform. The Metropolitan Police force said a man was detained for a suspected public-order offense. The tide of people wanting to see the queen has grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday.