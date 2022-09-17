Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game. Appalachian State tackled Gunnar Watson on first down for a safety to get within 28-26 and took over at their own 47-yard line with 15 seconds left following the kickoff. Brice’s game-winning throw came on fourth-and-10.

