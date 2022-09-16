Fire breaks out near I-580 in Oakland Hills; structures burned near gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) – Structures are burning after a vegetation fire broke out near Interstate 580 in the Oakland Hills Friday afternoon, firefighters said.

The Oakland Fire Department said around 2:15 p.m., the fire was near 35th and MacArthur Boulevard. Firefighters told KPIX, that crews are performing structure protection on Quigley Street near a Chevron gas station.

This incident has gone to a 3rd Alarm. We have multiple spot fires along westbound 580 as well as two structures currently with active fire on Quigley St. https://t.co/LGZhrUzrm2 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 16, 2022

Firefighters said it had grown to a third alarm, and two structures on Quigley Street were actively burning. Multiple spot fires have also been reported along the I-580 freeway.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.