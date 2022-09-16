Skip to Content
today at 3:24 PM
Fire breaks out near I-580 in Oakland Hills; structures burned near gas station

KPIX

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) – Structures are burning after a vegetation fire broke out near Interstate 580 in the Oakland Hills Friday afternoon, firefighters said.

The Oakland Fire Department said around 2:15 p.m., the fire was near 35th and MacArthur Boulevard. Firefighters told KPIX, that crews are performing structure protection on Quigley Street near a Chevron gas station.

Firefighters said it had grown to a third alarm, and two structures on Quigley Street were actively burning. Multiple spot fires have also been reported along the I-580 freeway.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

