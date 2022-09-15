Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader on a roll for unbeaten Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Garrett Shrader has a good grasp of the new Syracuse offense and has the Orange on a roll. Two games into the season, the transfer from Mississippi State ranks third nationally in completion percentage at 79.2%, fourth with a pass efficiency of 205.24, and his 10.92 yards per pass attempt is fifth-best nationally. He’s also tied for ninth in points responsible for with 48. Shrader and star tailback Sean Tucker are the offensive keys for the second year in a row, but the offense under new coordinator Robert Anae has new wrinkles and more players are in the mix. The Orange host Purdue on Saturday.

