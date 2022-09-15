Stray bullets wound couple as they slept in their home

By John Lauritsen

OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.

Oakland police told the East Bay Times the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight — multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.

Investigators told the paper that the occupants of two vehicles were involved in a battle that ended with both vehicles crashing. When the occupants of one of the vehicles got outside, they were shot at by another gunman.

Stray bullets ripped into a nearby home, wounding a 50-year-old woman and her 56-year-old husband as they slept. They were transported the hospital and expected to survive.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman later showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds they sustained in the shooting. They were reportedly in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made and no information on the suspects have been released.

Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3326 or 510-238-3426.

