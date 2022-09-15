Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C., area sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo. The Parole Board ruled last month that Malvo is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C. region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the opportunity to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in custody.

By DENISE LAVOIE and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.