Eight injured after car runs into Castro Valley Trader Joe’s, gas pedal mistaken for brakes

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's after a car accelerated into the store Thursday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital, officials say.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed injuries and said the building had been evacuated. A gray Toyota Avalon went into the store shortly before 4 p.m., according to KTVU.

Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department told KTVU that an older driver from Hayward accidentally drove into the store. Debris hit people inside the store, as well as the impact from the car.

Sgt. Kelly said the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to factor in this crash.

The fire department said five people were injured and that one refused medical treatment. The number of people injured appeared to be eight in total. One of the people injured was a child.

The car has been removed from the building. Officials said the driver was going at a significant speed, which may have been a pedal confusion. Investigators will look to see if there was a mechanical issue with the vehicle.

This article was written with help from KTVU.