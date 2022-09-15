Cooper Rush’s 2nd full circle: QB starting again for Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush is starting at quarterback again for the Dallas Cowboys. It’s also the second time he is replacing an injured Dak Prescott. Rush will start opposite Joe Burrow and defending AFC champion Cincinnati on Sunday at home. Dallas dumped Rush as Prescott’s backup two years ago. The Cowboys brought him back after Prescott’s first major injury in 2020. Rush won the backup job again last year, when he beat Minnesota with Prescott sidelined by a calf injury. Rush should get multiple starts this time. Prescott fractured a bone near his right thumb in the season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.