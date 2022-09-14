Two arrested in Watsonville after suspect seen loading firearm at red light

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested two out-of-towners after witnesses saw them loading a firearm in a truck during a red light Wednesday.

Officers located the truck on the 100 block of Second Street. Ammo and two semi-automatic handguns were found under the backseat, said police.

Joseph Guerrero, 19, and Joseph Guerrero, 19, were arrested and charged with several firearm-related charges, including illegal possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, according to police.