SEC full of tight-end talent, led by Bell, Bowers, Trigg

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It’s difficult to truly gauge the Southeastern Conference’s tight-end talent through two weeks of the season. There’s little chance the same will be said after two months. The powerhouse league has arguably its deepest and most skilled tight end group in years. The collection includes big-time playmakers and is sure to produce NFL first-round draft picks like Kyle Pitts (Florida), Hayden Hurst (South Carolina), Evan Engram (Ole Miss) and O.J. Howard (Alabama). South Carolina’s Jaheim Bell, Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Mississippi’s Michael Trigg top the list. They’re big. They’re fast. They’re versatile. And they’re hardly alone.

